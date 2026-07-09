Virudhunagar weavers open 'kanji thotti' over yarn shortage, unemployment

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Weavers in Srivilliputhur staged a kanji thotti (gruel distribution) protest, alleging that they had been left without work as yarn had not been supplied.
They urged the Tamil Nadu government to intervene.
More than 25,000 workers in Srivilliputhur depend on the weaving industry for their livelihood.
According to the protesters, yarn has not been supplied for the past four months.
They also alleged that finished sarees produced by them had not been procured, leaving them without work and causing severe financial hardship.
In protest, the weavers gathered near the Mayandipatti Pillaiyar Temple yesterday and launched a kanji thotti protest. Gruel was prepared and distributed to the participating weavers.
The protest was attended by Mayandipatti village president Kumaresan, Virudhunagar District Weavers' Association district vice-president Pitchaikani, Murugesan, Dhanalakshmi, Mahalakshmi, Thirumalai, CPM union secretary Sasikumar, town secretary Jayakumar and CPI town secretary Moorthy, besides a large number of weavers.
Later, the protesters staged a sit-in on the road opposite the Mayandipatti Pillaiyar Temple.
Following instructions from Srivilliputhur Deputy Superintendent of Police Balasundaram, town police personnel were deployed at the venue to maintain security.
The kanji thotti protest against the Tamil Nadu government created a stir in the Mayandipatti area of Srivilliputhur.
The protesters warned that if the government failed to immediately supply yarn and procure the finished sarees, they would continue the kanji thotti protest.
The agitation by the weavers triggered tensions in the Mayandipatti area of Srivilliputhur.