Virudhunagar VAO, tailor held on graft charge

CHENNAI: Kadambankulam Village Administrative Officer R Selvaraj in Virudhunagar district and a tailor were arrested by sleuths attached to DVAC after being charged with taking bribes on Tuesday.

Nakeeran, a complainant from Keela Uppilikundu village of Kariapatti block, approached the VAO to survey the land. The VAO demanded Rs 30,000 as a bribe to survey the land and issue a certificate. When Nakeeran hesitated, the VAO reduced the amount to Rs 25,000 and was told to pay the money to

S Mohandoss (52), the tailor, is running a shop near the office, which is privately maintained by VAO Selvaraj at Kariapatti.

The complainant gave chemical-coated currency notes to the tailor to be given to VAO.

A team led by ASP Ramachandran laid a trap and caught both of them red-handed, sources said.