TVK suspends Virudhunagar secretary after viral reel at polio camp

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has suspended its Virudhunagar Central Union Secretary, Muthuvel, from the post for three months, days after a reel allegedly filmed by him inside a pulse polio immunisation camp went viral on social media.
While the suspension order does not specify the reason for the disciplinary action, it comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the viral video.
In a statement, Virudhunagar East District Secretary and MLA SP Selvam said the action was taken based on information and complaints alleging that Muthuvel had acted in violation of the party's rules and organisational discipline.
Meanwhile, the Health Department had earlier cautioned that recording reels or videos inside government hospitals and healthcare facilities without prior permission is a punishable offence.