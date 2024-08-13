Virudhunagar stands first in providing pattas to beneficiaries, says Collector

MADURAI: ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme was implemented by Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure that everyone transparently gets benefits, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said after taking part in a special camp organised under the scheme in Sattur, Virudhunagar district on Monday.

More importantly, the scheme was aimed at making services through 15 departments easily available for people from all walks of life, thus avoiding the time delay. A special camp was organised for people from a cluster of six villagers and officials from various departments received petitions to provide solutions.

Collector VP Jeyaseelan said the progress of the new scheme is being directly monitored by the Chief Minister’s special cell. Further, he said Virudhunagar stands first in the State for having provided a large number of pattas to the beneficiaries in the district.

Collector said most petitions received were for availing free house site pattas, Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai and for old age pension.