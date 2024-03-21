Virudhunagar police arrest two for cyber crimes, freeze bank accounts

MADURAI: Two men were arrested by Virudhunagar Cyber Crime Prevention Wing on Wednesday in a cheag case and seized 30 cell phones, 55 SIM cards, 44 bank cheques, 36 passbooks, 7 passports, 7 PAN cards and 6 OTP devices.A luxury car used by the duo was also seized and cash of Rs 28 lakh maintained in their bank accounts was frozen.

According to complainant by Anguraj of Srivilliputhur, he was enticed to make more money by posting reviews about hotels across India on his Telegram account. He paid Rs 48,29,310 to various bank accounts believing that he could earn big money.

After Anguraj learnt that he was cheated, he lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, SP Feroze Khan Abdullah formed a special team and traced the whereabouts of Eijaz Khan at Triplicane, Chennai before arresting him on March 16. LaterR Risan Ahmed of Thanjavur, who went into hiding at Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi, was arrested on Wednesday.