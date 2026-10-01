Virudhunagar Medical College hostelers fined Rs 5,000 for appliance use

The circular directed students to obtain prior permission from the hostel management before using electrical appliances. It also stated that the issue had been discussed in the College Council and directed students to remit the fines to the account maintained by the hostel authorities.

Students were also told that they would not receive NOC from the college if they fail to pay the fine. Students who are found using these appliances again will be evicted from the hostel, the circular warned.

However, sources said that senior officials of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) didn't specifically prohibit or regulate the use of electrical appliances on the hostel premises. DME officials were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to contact them.