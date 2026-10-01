Virudhunagar Medical College hostelers fined Rs 5,000 for appliance use

CHENNAI: The chief warden of Government Virudhunagar Medical College hostel has issued a circular imposing fines ranging from Rs 2,000 to 5,000 on hostelers for using electrical appliances, which have now been seized by the officials.
The notice stated that the appliances were found during an inspection of the men's hostel premises and listed various electrical appliances and the corresponding fines.
Students found using induction stoves, iron boxes, egg boilers, air coolers and mixers have been asked to pay a fine of up to Rs 5,000. For air fryers, sandwich makers, hair dryers, electric kettles and hair straighteners, a fine of Rs 2,000 has been fixed.
The circular directed students to obtain prior permission from the hostel management before using electrical appliances. It also stated that the issue had been discussed in the College Council and directed students to remit the fines to the account maintained by the hostel authorities.
Students were also told that they would not receive NOC from the college if they fail to pay the fine. Students who are found using these appliances again will be evicted from the hostel, the circular warned.
However, sources said that senior officials of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) didn't specifically prohibit or regulate the use of electrical appliances on the hostel premises. DME officials were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to contact them.