Virudhunagar firecracker blast: Stalin announces ₹3 lakh ex-gratia to families of victims

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the demise of ten persons in a blast at a firecracker unit at Vembakottai near Sattur in Virudhunagar district, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the kin who lost their loved ones in the accident.

The CM also announced an ex-gratia of one lakh to the seriously injured from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news that ten persons, including six men and four women, died on the spot due to an unexpected explosion in a privately-owned firecracker unit operating at Kundayiruppu village, Vembakottai near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on February 17," Stalin said in the press release.



"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and their relatives and have ordered to pay Rs 3 lakh each to their families and one lakh to the seriously injured from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," CM Stalin added.

He further informed that he had directed both State Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran and State Minister for Labour and Skill Development CV Ganesan to the spot to carry out rescue and relief operations.

The explosion at the firecracker unit took place around 12 PM on Saturday (Feburary 17). Fire brigades from Vembakottai Station reached out and doused the flame and are involved in the rescue operation.

Virudhunagar District Collector VP Jeyaseelan, who inspected the accident site, hours after the blast, stated that nine workers were killed while engaged in mixing chemicals in the cracker unit and a detailed investigation has been ordered into the accident.

The Collector also added that three others, who were critically injured were brought to Sivakasi Government Hospital and are under treatment.