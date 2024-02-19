Virudhunagar explosion: Foreman, manager of cracker unit arrested

MADURAI: Two persons — a foreman and manager — of the cracker unit were arrested in connection with the deadly explosion, which occurred in Kundayiruppu village near Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as Suresh Kumar (foreman) from Thombakulam, and Jeyapal (manager) from Mathankovilpatti, sources said on Sunday.

The explosion had claimed the lives of ten workers including four women and caused injuries to four others.

Based on a complaint lodged by S Sivasubramanian (44), Revenue Inspector, Alangulam police filed a case against three persons under Sections 286, 337, 338 and 304 (II) of IPC r/w 9 (B) 1 (a) of IE Act, sources said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday consoled the bereaved families and handed over solatium of Rs 5 lakh to each of their family members.

Chief Minister Stalin had already announced compensation of Rs 3 lakh to each of the deceased victims and Rs 1 lakh to each of those grievously hurt under CM’s Public Relief Fund.

Besides, a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the victims under Labour Welfare Fund was extended on the occasion, sources said.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu, Labour Welfare Minister CV Ganesan, Collector VP Jeyaseelan, DRO R Rajendran, Superintendent of Police K Feroze Khan Abdullah, Virudhunagar MLA ARR Sreenivasan, Sattur MLA Raghuraman were present.