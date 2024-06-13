Virudhunagar: Drunk youth pesters parents for money, they beat him to death

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old youth was beaten to death by his parents after a heated argument over money, in Aalankulam on Wednesday.

Ayyanar is the son of Bala Subramanian (48) and Petchiyammal (40), who resides in Anna Nagar in Aalankulam.

According to the police, the investigation revealed that Ayyanar was a habitual alcoholic. As he had no permanent job, he used to take cash from his parents to buy liquor and often quarrelled with them for more money.

On Wednesday night, after coming home drunk, Ayyanar allegedly became agitated and started arguing with his mother, Petchiyammal. He asked her to give him money to buy liquor and also demanded the parents to sell the house and give Rs 5 lakh from it.

In the heated argument that followed, an enraged Bala Subramanian attacked Ayyanar with a log. When Ayyanar then tried to retaliate, Petchiyammal allegedly took the pestle and hit Ayyanar on the head.

Ayyanar fell down and fainted. However, Subramanian and Petchiyammal claimed they thought he fell down because he was too drunk and was sleeping, and added that only the next morning did they realise that he was dead.

Aalankulam police registered a case on the complaint, arrested Subramanian and Petchiyammal, and are questioning them.