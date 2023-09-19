Virudhunagar cops book 1,138 cases for helmetless travel in four days

MADURAI: As many as 1,138 cases were booked by the Virudhunagar district police against those riding two-wheelers without helmets, sources said on Monday. Over the last four days from September 14, teams comprising police personnel attached to Taluks across the district and from the Armed Reserve intensified patrolling and conducted vehicle checks as per the directive of Superintendent of Police R Srinivasa Perumal. During the drive, the police also booked 124 drunk-driving cases against offenders.

Apart from these, violations of the Motor Vehicles Act were also checked and 124 cases against overloading of two-wheelers with more than two passengers and five cases against minors, who were caught riding motorbikes. Moreover, 25 cases against drivers found not possessing licenses were also registered, sources said.