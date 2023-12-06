Virudhunagar Collector distributes 50 sewing machines to diff-abled

MADURAI: The International Day for Persons living with Disabilities was observed in Virudhunagar on Tuesday. The Department for the Welfare of the Differently Abled Persons organised several programmes to mark the occasion. As part of the programme, Collector VP Jeyaseelan distributed power sewing machines worth Rs 3.42 lakh to 50 beneficiaries free of cost. To improve their livelihoods, the state government has implemented several welfare schemes, he said. The programmes were organised with a theme for 2023- ‘United in action to rescue and achieve the sustainable development goals for, with and by persons with disabilities.’ The day was observed to protect the rights of the differently abled persons and to make sure that they live with self-respect in the society, sources said.