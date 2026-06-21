Virudhunagar: Bus carrying wedding guests overturns, two die

The deceased were identified as Selvam (45) and Madathi (60), both residents of Kunnur village near Srivilliputhur. They died on the spot.

According to police, the bus was one of two vehicles carrying the groom's relatives back to Kunnur after an engagement ceremony held at the bride's house in Ilandhiraikondan village near Rajapalayam. The wedding was scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Police said the bus, driven by Gopalakrishnan of Saptur near Peraiyur, was travelling via Muthukudi towards the four-lane highway when the driver allegedly lost control while navigating a narrow stretch of road near the Koonankulam tank. The vehicle overturned and fell into the tank.