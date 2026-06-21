Virudhunagar: Bus carrying wedding guests overturns, two die

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two persons were killed and 58 others injured after a private bus carrying relatives of a groom overturned into a tank near Koonankulam in Virudhunagar district while returning from a pre-wedding engagement function late on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Selvam (45) and Madathi (60), both residents of Kunnur village near Srivilliputhur. They died on the spot.
According to police, the bus was one of two vehicles carrying the groom's relatives back to Kunnur after an engagement ceremony held at the bride's house in Ilandhiraikondan village near Rajapalayam. The wedding was scheduled to take place on Sunday.
Police said the bus, driven by Gopalakrishnan of Saptur near Peraiyur, was travelling via Muthukudi towards the four-lane highway when the driver allegedly lost control while navigating a narrow stretch of road near the Koonankulam tank. The vehicle overturned and fell into the tank.
A total of 58 passengers, including 30 men, 28 women and children, sustained injuries in the accident. The injured were admitted to the Government Hospital in Rajapalayam for treatment.
Among those injured were Subburaj, Kumar, Marudupandi, Nagajothi, Soundarapandian and Nadiya, all from Kunnur village.
Minister Jegatheeswari, District Collector Sukaputhra, South Zone Inspector General of Police Vijeyndra Bidari, Deputy Inspector General Abhinav Kumar and Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police Gautham Goyal visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured. They directed officials to ensure that all necessary medical assistance was provided.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.