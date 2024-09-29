Virudhunagar book fair draws good response from students

MADURAI: The third book fair, which is under way in Virudhunagar, drew a good response from students of various schools.

The 11-day book fair, which got off to a start on Friday, is being organised by the District Administration in association with the Directorate of Public Libraries and The Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India.

With over 100 stalls, the expo is curated with a stack of books on art, literature, history, society, self-confidence, self-improvement, historical records of world leaders, books necessary for children to develop knowledge in Tamil and English and an information repository like encyclopedia and guides. The exhibition also includes a collection of artefacts uncovered from the Vembakottai excavation site and a collection of coins from ancient times to the present.

Citing these, Collector VP Jeyaseelan has appealed to the general public, youth and students to attend and benefit from the book fair.

On Sunday, there will be a book launch programme of Watrap TS Gowthaman’s book ‘Appavin Vaasam’ and film artist and director Thambi Ramaiah would deliver a speech on ‘Uravugal’ and C Annakodi, an orator is scheduled to talk on ‘Ki Raavum Naanum’, sources said.