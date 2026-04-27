Virudhunagar blast: Eswari, owner of firecrackers unit arrested after 8-day hunt

CHENNAI: The owner of the fireworks unit where a blast killed 25 people in Virudhunagar district has been arrested after evading police for eight days, said a Daily Thanthi report.
Police said the unit owner, Eswari, who had been absconding, was finally arrested in Coimbatore, where she was hiding at a relative’s house.
The explosion occurred on April 19 at the Vanaja fireworks unit in Kattanarpatti, causing massive destruction as several rooms in the facility were blown apart. As many as 25 workers died in the tragic incident, while several others sustained serious injuries and were admitted to hospitals.
Following the incident that shook Tamil Nadu, police launched an intensive search for the unit owner. Four special teams were formed to track her down, while the district collector also conducted an on-site inquiry.
Earlier, the owner’s husband, Muthumanickam, had surrendered before a court. Three others, including relatives identified as Muthuraj and Vairamuthu, were arrested for allegedly providing shelter.