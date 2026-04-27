Virudhunagar blast: Eswari, owner of firecrackers unit arrested after 8-day hunt

Police said the unit owner, Eswari, who had been absconding, was finally arrested in Coimbatore, where she was hiding at a relative’s house.

The explosion occurred on April 19 at the Vanaja fireworks unit in Kattanarpatti, causing massive destruction as several rooms in the facility were blown apart. As many as 25 workers died in the tragic incident, while several others sustained serious injuries and were admitted to hospitals.