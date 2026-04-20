Virudhunagar blast: Environment group slams Central, Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: Environmental organisation Poovulagin Nanbargal blamed both the State and Central governments for recurring firecracker factory accidents, following the deadly Virudhunagar blast that killed 25 workers and injured six.
The group, in a statement, alleged that the private cracker unit in Vachakkarapatti, Vanaja, operated with multiple violations, including overcrowded workspaces and excess storage of explosives.
It said such lapses were a primary cause of frequent accidents in the district, pointing to a recent incident in Vembakottai that claimed three lives.
The organisation highlighted that many factories ignore basic safety norms, such as separating manufacturing and storage areas, and accused authorities of weak enforcement despite the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
It noted that several units had even avoided inspections, exposing gaps in regulatory oversight.
Poovulagin Nanbargal also criticised the ongoing blame game between the State government and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) over inspection responsibilities.
Calling the industry increasingly unsafe and exploitative, the group demanded an immediate ban on firecrackers in the state, citing environmental damage, public health concerns, and worker safety.
It urged the government to shut down violative units, set up a committee led by a retired judge to explore alternative livelihoods for workers, and enforce stricter regulations during the transition period.