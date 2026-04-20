Tamil Nadu

Virudhunagar blast: Environment group slams Central, Tamil Nadu government

Calling the industry increasingly unsafe and exploitative, the group demanded an immediate ban on firecrackers in the state, citing environmental damage, public health concerns, and worker safety.
Family members and relatives gather outside a government hospital following the deaths of victims of a firecracker factory explosion, in Virudhunagar
Family members and relatives gather outside a government hospital following the deaths of victims of a firecracker factory explosion, in Virudhunagar(Photo: PTI)
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CHENNAI: Environmental organisation Poovulagin Nanbargal blamed both the State and Central governments for recurring firecracker factory accidents, following the deadly Virudhunagar blast that killed 25 workers and injured six.

An outside view of a firecracker manufacturing unit after a blast, at Kattanarpatti in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, April 19, 2026. More than 10 workers feared dead in the incident.
An outside view of a firecracker manufacturing unit after a blast, at Kattanarpatti in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, April 19, 2026. More than 10 workers feared dead in the incident. (Photo: PTI)

The group, in a statement, alleged that the private cracker unit in Vachakkarapatti, Vanaja, operated with multiple violations, including overcrowded workspaces and excess storage of explosives.

It said such lapses were a primary cause of frequent accidents in the district, pointing to a recent incident in Vembakottai that claimed three lives.

The organisation highlighted that many factories ignore basic safety norms, such as separating manufacturing and storage areas, and accused authorities of weak enforcement despite the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Firefighters at the site after a blast in a firecracker manufacturing unit, at Kattanarpatti in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, April 19, 2026. More than 10 workers feared dead in the incident.
Firefighters at the site after a blast in a firecracker manufacturing unit, at Kattanarpatti in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, April 19, 2026. More than 10 workers feared dead in the incident.(Photo: PTI)

It noted that several units had even avoided inspections, exposing gaps in regulatory oversight.

Poovulagin Nanbargal also criticised the ongoing blame game between the State government and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) over inspection responsibilities.

Calling the industry increasingly unsafe and exploitative, the group demanded an immediate ban on firecrackers in the state, citing environmental damage, public health concerns, and worker safety.

It urged the government to shut down violative units, set up a committee led by a retired judge to explore alternative livelihoods for workers, and enforce stricter regulations during the transition period.

Tamil Nadu government
Environment group
Virudhunagar blast

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