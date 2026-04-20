Virudhunagar blast: Environment group slams Central, Tamil Nadu government

The group, in a statement, alleged that the private cracker unit in Vachakkarapatti, Vanaja, operated with multiple violations, including overcrowded workspaces and excess storage of explosives.

It said such lapses were a primary cause of frequent accidents in the district, pointing to a recent incident in Vembakottai that claimed three lives.

The organisation highlighted that many factories ignore basic safety norms, such as separating manufacturing and storage areas, and accused authorities of weak enforcement despite the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).