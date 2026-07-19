Virudhanagar's famed Samba chilli heads to Sri Lanka, e-com shelves

The first export consignment of value-added Samba chilli products from there was flagged off by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Virudhunagar. The consignment is being exported to Sri Lanka, and will also dispatched to Andhra Pradesh and Haryana. Equally importantly, the products made from the famous chilli will also be available on e-commerce platforms, ensuring a steady and healthy income for the farmers by expanding the scope and scale of their trading horizon.

Minister Sitharaman also inaugurated a SIDBI-supported Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO) for GI-tagged Samba chilli products. Addressing the gathering, the minister said the FPO, which produces GI-tagged Samba chillies and value-added chilli products, is a model for the country, as it goes beyond providing credit by extending comprehensive support to farmers, including value addition, marketing, and export facilitation.