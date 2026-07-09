Virtual GST personal hearings from July 9

To make the hearing process more convenient, particularly for taxpayers living in remote areas or those unable to appear in person, the department has issued guidelines for conducting personal hearings through virtual mode. The facility will be introduced in all 15 GST appellate offices across the State from Thursday.

The minister also announced a system-based random allocation of GST refund applications to assessing officers to enhance transparency and eliminate delays in processing claims.

During the previous financial year, the department processed GST refunds worth around Rs 5,000 crore. The new mechanism is expected to expedite export-related refunds and claims arising from the inverted duty structure.