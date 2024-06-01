Viral video alleges clinic in Ramanathapuram reusing needles on several patients, officials launch probe

CHENNAI: The officials from Tamil Nadu Health Department officials and local authorities are investigating an allegation that a private clinic in Sayalgudi town in Ramanathapuram was using the same needle on multiple patients.

The action came after a video of the staff at the clinic using the same needle on several patients went viral on social media.

Responding to the serious allegation, a team of health department officials and civic administrators, led by Dr Ilango Maheswaran, has launched an inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the reported incident.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the inquiry will focus on the involvement of medical personnel, and the clinic's adherence to mandatory safety protocols.