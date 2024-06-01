Begin typing your search...

Viral video alleges clinic in Ramanathapuram reusing needles on several patients, officials launch probe

The action came after a video of the staff at the clinic using the same needle on several patients went viral on social media.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Jun 2024 11:21 AM GMT
Viral video alleges clinic in Ramanathapuram reusing needles on several patients, officials launch probe
X

(L-R) Screengrab from the video, Representative Image 

CHENNAI: The officials from Tamil Nadu Health Department officials and local authorities are investigating an allegation that a private clinic in Sayalgudi town in Ramanathapuram was using the same needle on multiple patients.

The action came after a video of the staff at the clinic using the same needle on several patients went viral on social media.

Responding to the serious allegation, a team of health department officials and civic administrators, led by Dr Ilango Maheswaran, has launched an inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the reported incident.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the inquiry will focus on the involvement of medical personnel, and the clinic's adherence to mandatory safety protocols.

Tamil Nadu Health Departmentreusing needlesDr Ilango MaheswaranInvestigations
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X