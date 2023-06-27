Violence of Deekshithars cannot be accepted: Sekar Babu

CHENNAI: State HR and CE minister P K Sekar Babu on Wednesday hit out at the Deekshithars of the Chidambaram Natarajar temple for denying access to Kanagasabai and said that the government would not accept it if people (Deekshithars) in the Chidambaram Natarajar temple engage in violence.

Talking to media persons here, Babu accused the Deekshithars of even denying information the government was entitled to and said that the Madras High Court has ruled that the HR and CE department could decide on devotees accessing the Kanagasabai in the Natarajar temple to worship the deity and Tamil Nadu government has issued an order only on the basis of the court order.

"Now, they (Deekshithars) have cited Thirumanjanam as a reason and denied access to the devotees for four days. There is no such practice. We are justly arguing that devotees must be allowed to access the Kanagasabai during the four days. Some 200 Deekshithars assume they are a law unto themselves and prevent it. We are only opposing it. Gradually, the department will demonstrate to the Natarajar temple and deekshithars that the rule of law will prevail," the minister assured.

On the issue of Deekshithars assaulting the devotees, he said, "We are collecting all evidence. Devotees visit the temple only to pray for everyone's well being. Devotees trust archakas after the god. If the archakas assault the devotees how can it be accepted? How can we accept if those who must protect the devotees take law into their own hands and assault people. This is the regime of the rule of law. If laws are violated, we will take action. We are collecting evidence. HR and CE dept will take due action."

Asked about the missing temple idols, minister Babu said that a survey conducted by the department has revealed that about 286 idols were recovered only after this regime came into being.

Efforts are being made to retrieve as many as 26 idols from abroad. QR Code has been created for existing idols to prevent their theft.

HR and CE dept is dealing with it efficiently. Stolen idols will be retrieved."

He also added that tenders have been floated for setting up over 1,100 strong rooms in temples and 500 strong rooms would be set up in accordance with the court orders before the end of the year.