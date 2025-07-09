VinFast India recruits 200 workers in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: In a significant step towards advancing the State’s electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosystem, VinFast Auto India has inducted its first batch of 200 locally hired professionals at its upcoming facility in Thoothukudi.

The Indian arm of global EV major VinFast plans to generate up to 3,500 jobs over the next five years, aligning recruitment with the plant’s phased expansion.

According to VinFast, the onboarding initiative is part of a comprehensive workforce strategy that combines skill development and local empowerment. “Selected candidates are undergoing intensive training led by Vietnamese experts and seasoned Indian automotive professionals to meet global manufacturing standards. This initiative is being executed in collaboration with Naan Mudhalvan, the Tamil Nadu government’s flagship skilling programme,” said a press release from VinFast.

Guidance TN’s WorkLabs Cell played a pivotal role in facilitating this process, by coordinating between the District Collector’s office, local polytechnic colleges, and VinFast leadership. “There were 344 diploma students in recruitment drive held in April. Shortlisted candidates have completed a two-month training programme organised by the district administration, followed by evaluations and interviews,” it noted.

VinFast’s hybrid workforce model envisions 80% of its employees as local freshers or trainees, complemented by 20% experienced professionals, including Indian and international experts from top OEMs. “We’re committed to investing in Tamil Nadu’s talent and building a world-class EV manufacturing ecosystem that can serve both India and global markets,” said Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia.

As VinFast prepares to launch its premium EVs, the Thoothukudi plant is being primed for full-scale production, with a targeted capacity of 150,000 vehicles annually.