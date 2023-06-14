'Vindictive action': Kharge condemns TN Minister Senthil Balaji's arrest

KALABURGI: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Addressing reporters in Kalaburagi, Kharge said: "Would a person of the stature of a minister would have runAaway just like that? What was the urgency to arrest him at midnight?"

The central leadership of BJP is not able to tolerate the humiliating drubbing in Karnataka Assembly elections and they are upset with opposition parties getting united against them and due to this, they (BJP) are resorting to vindictive politics, he claimed.

"The Central government is adopting a strategy to threaten opposition parties by misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED. The party (BJP) is trying to hush up and sideline leaders of the opposition parties to the maximum extent," he added.

Kharge also cited the "negligent approach" of the Central government as responsible for the violence in Manipur. "There are large scale conflicts in the country due to the irresponsibility of the centre," he underlined.

"Our delegation which met the President had given the details of the existing situation in detail. If the situation was controlled in the beginning, there would have been no huge loss of lives or properties. The worst situation exists only because of the lack of quick action."

The compensation and rehabilitation work is also delayed for the surviving family members of the deceased and for those who lost their properties. "We have requested to expedite this process. We have given it in writing to the government that the matter should be discussed with the President. However, there is no reply on this from the side of the government," Kharge stated.

The Congress chief also maintained that the victory for his party is assured in Madhya Pradesh. "We have given five guarantees there as well. Not only Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is going to emerge winner in the states of Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh," he stated.