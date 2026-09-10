Vinayaka chaturthi special: 5,400 special buses to ply across Tamil Nadu, other states from September 10

From Kilambakkam terminus, 585 special buses will be operated on Thursday, 1,255 on Friday, 1,030 on Saturday and 650 on Sunday to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.

From Koyambedu, 240 special buses each will operate on Friday and Saturday, and 105 on Sunday, to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. Services will also be operated from these destinations towards Chennai. Another 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.