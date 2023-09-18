Begin typing your search...

ByPTIPTI|18 Sep 2023 4:18 AM GMT
Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrated in TN with fervour
CHENNAI: Vinayaka Chathurthi was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Monday with religious fervour.

Special prayers were held in Ganesh temples across the state.

People thronged markets early in the morning to buy clay idols of the deity, considered to be the remover of all obstacles, to offer prayers at their homes.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president K Annamalai greeted people on the occasion.

''Greetings on the auspicious festival of Vinayagar Chaturthi. May Lord Vinayagar bestow wisdom, strength, success, happiness and prosperity on everyone,'' Ravi said in a tweet.

PTI

