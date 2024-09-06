Vinayagar Chaturthi: Prices of banana leaves soar in Thoothukudi vegetable market

CHENNAI: In preparation for Vinayagar Chaturthi, the price of banana leaves and bananas has surged in Thoothukudi vegetable market on Friday.

A bundle of 200 banana leaves was sold for Rs 800 last week, but prices have now risen to Rs 1,500.

Larger bundles of banana leaves are now being sold for up to Rs 6,500.

Various types of bananas, including Poovan, Rasthali, local bananas, and Karpuravalli are priced around Rs 500.

A kg of Kanakambaram flower is being sold for Rs 2,500 and Jasmine and Mullai flowers are priced at Rs 400 per kilo, while Pichipoo is being sold for Rs 120 per kg in Gandhi Market.

Vinayagar Chaturthi will be celebrated across the country on September 7 (Saturday), and the sale of both small and large Ganesh idols is on high gear as people prepare for the festival.