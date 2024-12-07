Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai: Two more toll plazas set to open on East Coast Road

CHENNAI: Travelling from Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai via East Coast Road (ECR) will soon become costlier, with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) notifying two new toll plazas at Gangarampalayam and Kothatai, taking the total number of toll plazas in the state to 72.

The two new toll plazas have come up along the 123-km stretch of the ECR, which is being executed into a four-lane road. The Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai stretch is part of the 179.6-km ECR widening project undertaken at a cost of around Rs 6,000 crore.

The widening of the ECR would provide better connectivity to coastal towns such as Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi and Karaikal.

An NHAI official said the new toll plazas were notified following the completion of the widening works. The Gengarampalayam toll plaza will come up on the 29km Villupuram-Puducherry stretch, while the Kothattai toll plaza will be along the 56.8km Poondiyankuppam-Sattanathapuram stretch.

The official said work on the 55.755km Sattanathapuram to Nagapattinam stretch is still under way. “We have completed 55 per cent of the work. We target to complete the widening work by next October,” the official said, adding that after the completion of the works, a third toll plaza will come up at Sattanathapuram in Mayiladuthurai.

NHAI officials said the 38km four-laning of the Puducherry to Poondiyankuppam section has been completed and is pending safety audit. The official added that vehicles can travel from Villupuram to Sattanathapuram with ease.

As per a public notification of NHAI, cars, jeeps, vans and other light motor vehicles will pay Rs 125 at the Kothatai toll plaza for a one-way trip. For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and minibuses, the fee is Rs 200. The fee for buses and trucks (double-axle) is Rs 425.

At Gangarampalayam toll plaza, cars, jeeps, vans and other light motor vehicles will pay Rs 60 for one-way, while light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and minibuses will pay Rs 95 and buses and trucks (double-axle) will pay Rs 200.

Kothatai toll plaza

*Light motor vehicles: Rs 125

*Light commercial, light goods, and minibuses: Rs 200

*Buses, trucks (double-axle): Rs 425

Gangarampalayam toll plaza

*Light motor vehicles: Rs 60

*Light commercial, light goods, minibuses: Rs 95

*Buses, trucks (double-axle): Rs 200

(*Rates given are for one-way trips)