Villupuram student tops Tamil Nadu in NEET UG, secures All India Rank 12

The NEET UG re-test for admission to undergraduate medical courses was conducted on June 21, and the results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday night.

According to the results, Vengadapathy Velayutham from Villupuram secured the first rank in Tamil Nadu and the 12th rank nationally. He scored 705 out of 720 marks, achieving a percentile of 99.99915.

Vengadapathy completed his Class 12 education at Velammal Private School in Ponneri, Chennai. His performance has placed him among the country's top scorers in this year's medical entrance examination.