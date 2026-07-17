Villupuram student tops Tamil Nadu in NEET UG, secures All India Rank 12

CHENNAI: A student from Villupuram has emerged as the Tamil Nadu topper in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG, securing All India Rank 12.
The NEET UG re-test for admission to undergraduate medical courses was conducted on June 21, and the results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday night.
According to the results, Vengadapathy Velayutham from Villupuram secured the first rank in Tamil Nadu and the 12th rank nationally. He scored 705 out of 720 marks, achieving a percentile of 99.99915.
Vengadapathy completed his Class 12 education at Velammal Private School in Ponneri, Chennai. His performance has placed him among the country's top scorers in this year's medical entrance examination.
He is the son of Dr Anjan Ramachandranath, a well-known orthopaedic surgeon based in Villupuram.
The NEET UG examination is the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical programmes across the country. With the declaration of results, the counselling and admission process is expected to begin shortly.