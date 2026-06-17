Villupuram SP prioritises women's safety, drug eradication

VILLUPURAM: Mathivanan, who officially assumed charge as the SP for Villupuram district on Wednesday, marked his new assignment with a decisive roadmap to strengthen public safety and police accountability.
Speaking to reporters, he said preventing crimes against women would remain the top priority of the district police. He instructed police personnel to ensure that complaints registered at All Women Police Stations are handled promptly, fairly, and without any external interference.
On his second priority, Mathivanan announced a strict crackdown on drug trafficking and other illegal activities, warning that no leniency would be shown to offenders.