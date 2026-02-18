Villupuram registers 1st case under money-lending Act

The victim in the Villupuram case had purchased an earthmover about five years ago from a lending agency at TV Nallur. He allegedly failed to pay the monthly instalments for the past two and a half years, after which, on February 13, the manager of the recovery agency, along with his colleagues, went to his house and demanded the dues.

The recovery agents allegedly tried to seize the earthmover without following proper legal procedures. The borrower doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire. The fire was put out, and he was taken to the hospital with burn injuries, police said.