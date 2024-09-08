Villupuram police grants NOC for TVK's first state conference in Vikravandi

CHENNAI: The Villupuram district police has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first-ever state conference, scheduled to take place in V Salai village near Vikravandi of Villupuram district, on September 23.

Earlier, the TVK had submitted its responses to the queries raised by the Villupuram district police following requests for permission and police protection at the party's state conference.

The party has also submitted a formal representation at the SP office today, a source close to TVK general secretary N Anand said.

"Formally, the TVK has submitted a representation at the SP office today. Accordingly, the officials visited the venue and it is hoped they will provide necessary police protection on the day of the conference," the source told DT Next.

Vijay has instructed party functionaries to make the state conference a grand success, the source said, adding that "it will be a show of strength where lakhs of cadres along with their families and supporters will gather ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections."

Earlier, party sources had disclosed to this newspaper that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has given its nod to the formal registration of the TVK party.

Vijay is reportedly set to announce the news on Sunday.