Villupuram MP Ravikumar urges Union govt to enhance compensation for fishermen for fishing ban period

CHENNAI: Villupuram MP and VCK general secretary D Ravikumar on Wednesday urged the Union government to enhance fishing ban and lean period compensation to Rs 18,000 for the fishermen to compensate for their loss of income during the period.

The fishing ban period was observed for 61 days for fish breeding. However, the compensation scheme to support the fishermen community during this period is insufficient as the fisherfolk registered with the government were eligible for an amount of Rs 3,000.

To avail the amount, they should first deposit Rs 1,500 with the fisheries department, said Ravikumar in a letter to Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Some state governments like Tamil Nadu have improved the scheme by contributing their own funds. The TN government provides Rs 8,000 per family as ban/lean period compensation.

However, the fisherfolk are not satisfied with this amount, he said and pointed to a study among the community, which revealed that women folk were forced to take loans from microfinance institutions for high interest.

Considering the current financial landscape, the compensation amount for the ban period should be increased to at atleast Rs Rs 18,000 based on the minimum wage fixed in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme.

He also emphasized the need for alternative credit options with lower interest rates. He further said the fishing ban is being imposed unilaterally by the Union government without any scientific study or consultation with stakeholders.

He demanded the government conduct a scientific study to ascertain the benefits of such a fishing ban.