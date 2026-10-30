Villupuram man strangles 14-year-old daughter to death for having a relationship

The girl had been staying with her grandmother and attending school in Ranipet until a few months ago. After learning about her relationship, her grandmother informed her parents. Subsequently, Sivasastri brought her back to Vanur around four months ago and enrolled her in a school there.

Despite repeated warnings from her father to concentrate on her studies and end the relationship, Vikashini allegedly continued to communicate with the young man over the phone and meet him occasionally.

On Thursday night (October 29), while the girl's mother was away attending a family funeral in Ranipet, Sivasastri and his two daughters were at home. After dinner, he reportedly asked his elder daughter to stay at a relative's house nearby.