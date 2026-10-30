Villupuram man strangles 14-year-old daughter to death for having a relationship

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly strangled to death by her father following an argument over her relationship with a young man in Villupuram district's Vanur on Thursday night (October 29).
According to a Maalaimalar report, the accused, identified as Sivasastri (40), a lorry driver, later surrendered before the Vanur police and was arrested.
The victim, Vikashini, was studying in Class 10 at the Government Higher Secondary School in Karasanur near Vanur. According to the police, her father had objected to her relationship with a young man whom she had reportedly met while staying at her grandmother's house in Karai village in Ranipet district.
The girl had been staying with her grandmother and attending school in Ranipet until a few months ago. After learning about her relationship, her grandmother informed her parents. Subsequently, Sivasastri brought her back to Vanur around four months ago and enrolled her in a school there.
Despite repeated warnings from her father to concentrate on her studies and end the relationship, Vikashini allegedly continued to communicate with the young man over the phone and meet him occasionally.
On Thursday night (October 29), while the girl's mother was away attending a family funeral in Ranipet, Sivasastri and his two daughters were at home. After dinner, he reportedly asked his elder daughter to stay at a relative's house nearby.
He then confronted Vikashini over her relationship and advised her to focus on her education. An argument reportedly broke out when the girl refused to end the relationship. In a fit of rage, Sivasastri allegedly strangled her to death.
Following the incident, he reportedly called his brother and informed him that he had killed his daughter. The brother rushed to the house and, with the help of neighbours, took Vikashini to the Vanur Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Meanwhile, Sivasastri surrendered before the Vanur police. The police recovered the girl's body and sent it for a postmortem examination. A case has been registered, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is under way.