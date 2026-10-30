Villupuram man argues with wife, then throws six-year-old son into well; arrested

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing his six-year-old son into an agricultural well following an argument with his wife over money near Senji in Villupuram district.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased boy, identified as Sanjay, was the couple's only son. His father, Selvaraj, allegedly threw him into a well behind the government hospital in the area after a prolonged argument with his wife, Devi, over the spending of borrowed money.
Selvaraj and Devi, who have four daughters and a son, frequently quarrelled over family issues. An argument that reportedly began last night (October 29) continued into the following morning.
In a fit of rage, Selvaraj allegedly picked up Sanjay and threw him into the agricultural well. Local residents alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sought the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Services Department.
Firefighters struggled for more than three hours to retrieve the boy from the well. However, he was found dead. His body was subsequently sent to Senji Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The police registered a case, arrested Selvaraj and took him to Sathyamangalam police station for further investigation. Further inquiries are underway.