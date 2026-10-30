Villupuram man argues with wife, then throws six-year-old son into well; arrested

Selvaraj and Devi, who have four daughters and a son, frequently quarrelled over family issues. An argument that reportedly began last night (October 29) continued into the following morning.

In a fit of rage, Selvaraj allegedly picked up Sanjay and threw him into the agricultural well. Local residents alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sought the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Services Department.

Firefighters struggled for more than three hours to retrieve the boy from the well. However, he was found dead. His body was subsequently sent to Senji Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.