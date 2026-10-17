Villupuram: 3 cars destroyed in fire at mechanic shop

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at a car mechanic shop in Janakipuram along the national highway in Villupuram district early on Saturday (October 17), destroying three cars, including a luxury SUV that had been left at the workshop for repairs.
No casualties were reported in the incident, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The mechanic shop in Janakipuram had several vehicles parked on its premises for repair work. In the early hours of Saturday (October 17), thick black smoke was noticed billowing from one of the cars.
Within minutes, the vehicle caught fire, and the flames spread rapidly to other cars parked nearby.
The sudden blaze caused concern in the locality, with the fire spreading across the workshop before emergency personnel could reach the spot.
The fire engulfed three vehicles at the workshop. A luxury SUV parked there for repairs was completely gutted, while two other cars sustained severe damage in the blaze.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, as no employees were present at the mechanic shop when the fire broke out. The extent of the damage to the vehicles and the workshop is yet to be assessed.
The incident has raised questions about the possible cause of the fire, with officials investigating whether an electrical fault or another factor triggered the blaze.
On receiving information about the incident, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and began efforts to extinguish the flames.
After a prolonged operation, they managed to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further.
Villupuram Taluk police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The police are examining the circumstances under which the fire broke out, including the possibility of an electrical short circuit.
Further investigation is under way to establish the exact cause of the fire. The incident caused a stir in the area, particularly as three vehicles were damaged within a short span of time.