Villupuram: 3 cars destroyed in fire at mechanic shop

Cars gets destroyed by fire

The fire engulfed three vehicles at the workshop. A luxury SUV parked there for repairs was completely gutted, while two other cars sustained severe damage in the blaze.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, as no employees were present at the mechanic shop when the fire broke out. The extent of the damage to the vehicles and the workshop is yet to be assessed.

The incident has raised questions about the possible cause of the fire, with officials investigating whether an electrical fault or another factor triggered the blaze.