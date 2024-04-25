Villivakkam Housing Board residences oppose Chennai Metro Rail Limited from acquiring land

CHENNAI: The residents of Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) flats in Villivakkam have opposed the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) acquiring the land at the entrance of their building.

Further, urging CMRL to acquire land in other nearby areas instead of their premises, held a press meet here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, with the same demands, the members of Villivakkam TNHB Vilvam tower residents' welfare association met a few officials in April second week. But, they claim that they have not received any response from the CMRL till date.

For the construction of five underground Metro stations, CMRL has signed a contract with TATA Projects. And, one of the Metro stations, Nadhamuni Metro station is located at the MTH road closer to the TNHB flats where as many as 324 families are residing.

As CMRL had decided to acquire land, at exactly at the entrance of the TNHB flats, residents have been in panic.

The association members state that CMRL has proposed to acquire 131 sq meter land permanently and additional 92 sq meter on a temporary basis. Moreover, an additional 207 sq meter land is also planned to be acquired on a permanent basis.

"The initial 131 sq meter was taken by CMRL from TNHB without consulting the residence. As we have bought the flat, how can TNHB claim ownership, " questions a member.

"If such an extent of land is acquired, the stability of the building would be greatly affected. Hence, we request CMRL to consider acquiring land in other nearby areas, "added the member.