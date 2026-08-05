Villagers surrounding proposed Marudham SIPCOT oppose project

CHENNAI: Residents of four villages near Uthiramerur staged a protest on Tuesday, opposing the proposed Marudham SIPCOT industrial park, claiming it would destroy agricultural land and water bodies.
The protesters gathered near the Kancheepuram Collectorate, demanding that the State government withdraw the SIPCOT project. The protest was led by Indian Farmers' Association vice-president Dilli Babu, along with farmers, villagers and members of various political parties.
According to the protesters, the proposed industrial park is planned across nearly 803 acres covering the villages of Marudham, Tirupulivanam, Pulivai and Karuveppampoondi. They claimed that the land identified for the project includes agricultural fields as well as lakes, ponds and other water bodies that are vital for irrigation.
The Marudham SIPCOT proposal was first announced by the previous government but was kept on hold after the Assembly election announcement following strong opposition from farmers. Protesters now allege that the present government has revived the project and officials have resumed preliminary preparations.
Raising slogans against the project, the protesters said the industrial park would affect the livelihood of hundreds of agricultural families and damage the region's ecological balance. They urged the government to protect agricultural land and not convert it for industrial use.
Farmer associations warned that if the authorities continue with the project despite public opposition, they would intensify their protest in the coming days.