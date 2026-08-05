Villagers surrounding proposed Marudham SIPCOT oppose project

The Marudham SIPCOT proposal was first announced by the previous government but was kept on hold after the Assembly election announcement following strong opposition from farmers. Protesters now allege that the present government has revived the project and officials have resumed preliminary preparations.

Raising slogans against the project, the protesters said the industrial park would affect the livelihood of hundreds of agricultural families and damage the region's ecological balance. They urged the government to protect agricultural land and not convert it for industrial use.

Farmer associations warned that if the authorities continue with the project despite public opposition, they would intensify their protest in the coming days.