The residents intercepted the vehicles when they arrived at the quarry and prevented them from unloading the waste. They subsequently alerted the Kinathukadavu police and revenue department officials.

A team of officials inspected the site and found that waste had already been dumped there. The four lorries were fined and sent back after issuing a stern warning. The villagers claimed that waste from Sulur and surrounding areas had been transported to the quarry over the past few days and dumped before being covered with soil.

They urged the authorities to remove the waste already dumped at the site and take steps to prevent further dumping, as it could contaminate groundwater and create serious public health concerns.