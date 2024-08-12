Villagers seek to open Tasmac shop in Pennagaram in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: In an unusual demand, the people from around ten villages in Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district on Monday sought to open a Tasmac shop in their locality.

The Dharmapuri district administration authorities were taken by surprise, when villagers submitted a petition at the weekly grievance meeting demanding for a liquor shop. It is usual for petitions to pour seeking closure of the liquor shop.

More than 100 villagers, including many women thronged the collector office and handed out a petition to District Collector K Santhi to open a liquor shop in Athanur locality.

The villagers said they were now forced to travel more than 20 kilometres to reach the nearest liquor shop either in Dharmapuri or Jakkampatti to buy liquor. Many who travel by two-wheelers after consuming alcohol have met with accidents. Some people even buy liquor in bulk and sell it in black market at a hefty price in these villages.