Villagers ransack house of woman arrested for killing boy

CHENNAI: Villagers of Palavedu near Gummidipoondi on Wednesday ransacked the house of the woman, who was arrested for the murder of an 8-year-old boy on Wednesday.

His body was found in Andhra Pradesh. Police are closing in on her accomplice, Ravanaiah, who is hiding in AP.

The deceased, S Hanish (8), was a student at a private school in the village. His father, Suresh, works in a private company while his mother, Indumathi is a homemaker.

On Saturday evening, Hanish returned from school and was playing at a ground nearby when he went missing. He was found to be riding with Rekha, his neighbour, on her two-wheeler.

Pathirivedu police arrested Rekha and recovered his body on Tuesday.

Investigations revealed that she is part of a gang that kidnaps kids and demands ransom. If the ransom does not materialise, they sell the kids to a begging network.

On Wednesday, Hanish’s neighbours ransacked her house and dispersed after police reached the scene.