Villagers protest against erratic water supply in Ooty

CHENNAI: Residents protested outside the Ooty Municipality Office on Friday against erratic supply of drinking water to their neighbourhoods.
Villagers from Manjanakorai locality gathered outside the municipality office demanding immediate intervention from authorities, while claiming that they receive water only once in a month. That too, the water is supplied for barely an hour. Repeated complaints over the past six months have failed to elicit any response from officials.
“Its difficult to manage our essential needs with water supplied just once a month. Only a few households located along the roadside managed with water bought through tankers, while others in interior areas faced hardship, as vehicles couldn’t come through those narrow lanes. We are forced to rely entirely on the piped water supply,” claimed villagers.
They urged officials to ensure water supply atleast twice a week to overcome the crisis.