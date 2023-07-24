Villagers of Parandur continue to protest against Parandur airport

CHENNAI: The villagers of Parandur protested by placing light cutouts resembling flights, and helicopters indicating that aircrafts will not be allowed in their village during the temple festival on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Aadi festival was held in the Ellaiamman temple in Eganapuram.

Following the festival, the entire village was decorated with lights and the villagers erected light cutouts in the shapes of flights and choppers in several places protesting that they would not allow the modern airport project in their villages.

The villagers also gathered outside the temple and raised slogans against the government to change the location of the Greenfield airport.

The villagers said that they would continue to protest till the location is changed from Parandur.

The Central government announced Parandur as the location of the Greenfield airport last year.

The airport was planned to construct by taking the farmlands from 13 villages, and after the announcement, the villagers gathered together and protested in various ways against the government to change the location of the airport.



