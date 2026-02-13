Villagers mourn as wild elephant Rivaldo dies in Nilgiris

For the past three days, the tusker was spotted resting near a banana plantain in Masinagudi. “In recent months, Rivaldo’s health began to deteriorate due to age-related factors. Its movement also became limited due to deep injuries sustained in a fight with other wild elephants and was treated by veterinarians over the last three days,” said a forest department official.

Despite treatment, Rivaldo’s condition worsened and passed away in the afternoon. The 50-year-old elephant became a household name in Masinagudi after he began to frequent villages over the last two decades and got accustomed to villagers. Two months ago, the elephant, which used to be sighted frequently, had gone missing and was later discovered in a tea plantation.