Villagers in Thanjavur stage road roko over broken CCTV cameras, 3 miscreants held

TIRUCHY: Residents from a village in Thanjavur staged a road block on Wednesday demanding the arrest of miscreants who damaged the CCTV cameras installed after a series of anti-social events took place.

According to sources, the residents from Seeralur village near Thanjavur underwent a series of inconveniences after anti-social activities reported in their village and so the residents installed CCTV cameras in the key spots across the village. However, on Wednesday morning, the residents found that miscreants had ransacked the cameras installed in the village.

The irate villagers on Wednesday assembled in Thirukattupalli-Thanjavur main road and blocked the vehicle movement demanding the arrest of the culprits. On information, Kallaperambur police reached the spot and held talks with the agitating residents.

Meanwhile, based on the CCTV footage, the police secured Sathyamurthy (33), Krishnamurthy (32) and Gowri Sankar (32) and conducted an interrogation.

The residents said that miscreants have been consuming liquor during the night hours and discard the empty bottles on the road and the women and children find it very difficult to move around the villages due to the inconvenience caused by the boozers. “We have approached the police several times to curb the menace but failed to address the issues and so we installed the CCTV cameras across the village,” the residents added.