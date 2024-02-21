Villagers gherao A Raja over erratic water supply

COIMBATORE: Villagers from Sikkadasampalayam panchayat near Mettupalayam gheraoed the Nilgiris Member of Parliament A Raja’s car in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Raja visited Cheran Nagar in Sikkadasampalayam to lay the foundation for road works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore. As he was about to leave, the villagers besieged his car protesting against erratic water supply. They also sought action against the panchayat authorities for failing to provide regular water supply.

The protestors rued that 2,000 odd houses in Cheran Nagar receive water only once in 20 days.

Due to poor supply, the residents claimed that they have been facing severe water shortage and were forced to purchase water.

Following a sudden protest, the police and DMK cadre removed the villagers paving the way for Raja to leave the spot.