Villagers attempt to ransack Tasmac outlet in Thanjai

TIRUCHY: Residents from more than 10 villages from Thanjavur attempted to ransack a Tasmac outlet at Irumulai village at the main road in Kamatchipuram near Panthanallur on Wednesday demanding to relocate the shop despite the presence of the police. However, timely intervention by cops foiled the attempt of the villagers.

The Tasmac outlet was established at Irumulai village despite stiff opposition from people residing in and around the hamlet.

Against such a backdrop, a huge crowd of residents from more than 10 villages, including Kamatchipuram, Vettamangalam, Kulasekara Nallur, Thatchinampalam, Konulampallam, Thittacherry, Marathurai, Mathagusalai, Karuppur, Neikuppai, Sainapuram, Thirumangaicherri and Mullankudi led by Alayamani, state president of Tamil Nadu Uzhavar Periyakkam, who came in came in a procession to the outlet, raised slogans against Tasmac administration.

Upon reaching the outlet, they attempted to besiege and ransack the shop, but were stopped by the police. Even as the protest was going on, employees of the outlet were busy with their regular business, and this angered the residents. Suddenly, a section of women from the group attempted to ransack the shop but they were prevented.

The protesting members said that the outlet has been functioning in the main junction, that connects the 10 villages. The residents have no other option but to cross the junction to reach the main road bearing the menace of tipplers.

So, they opposed the opening of the shop and even approached the officials to relocate it but in vain.

When the officials attempted to pacify the residents, they insisted on relocating the shop immediately. But officials were keen on convincing the residents to retain the shop in the same spot.

Later, upon assurance from officials and the police, they dispersed from the spot but warned that the protest would be intensified if the shop was not relocated within a week.