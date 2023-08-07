Begin typing your search...

Village officer found dead in Thalavadi

According to the police, Malleswaran, a native of Elumathur near Kodumudi, was working for the past one year as VAO in Thalavadi.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Aug 2023 12:16 AM GMT
Representative image (File)

ERODE: A middle-aged Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of the Revenue Department was found dead inside his rented house at Thalavadi on Sunday.

His higher officials on Sunday called him over the mobile but did not receive any response.

Later they found him lying unconscious in his house and took him to hospital in Thalavdi, but doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.

DTNEXT Bureau

