Village officer found dead in Thalavadi

ERODE: A middle-aged Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of the Revenue Department was found dead inside his rented house at Thalavadi on Sunday.

According to the police, Malleswaran, a native of Elumathur near Kodumudi, was working for the past one year as VAO in Thalavadi.

His higher officials on Sunday called him over the mobile but did not receive any response.

Later they found him lying unconscious in his house and took him to hospital in Thalavdi, but doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.