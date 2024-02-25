Vilavancode MLA S Vijayadharani resigns from assembly; joins BJP

CHENNAI: S Vijayadharani, MLA from Vilavancode constituency, resigned from the State Assembly on Saturday.

Vijayadharani, three-time MLA and a prominent face in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday and met the party's national president JP Nadda.

She joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister of State L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP Lok Sabha election in-charge Arvind Menon and Co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.

Vijayadharani took to X, sharing a letter written to the Assembly speaker stating that she tenders her resignation from the seat of TN legislative assembly as a member of the Congress party.













Meanwhile, according to the Anti-Defection Act, if an MP or MLA of a political party jumps from their party to another political party, they will be deprived of their post.

On the basis of this law rule, Tamil Nadu Congress Party President Selvaperunthagai sent a letter to the Speaker asking him to immediately disqualify the post of Vilavancode MLA S Vijayadharani.

In this case, Vijayadharani, who left the Congress party, has sent her resignation letter to state assembly speaker Appavu.