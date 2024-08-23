Vikravandi toll plaza staff standing outside booth killed in multi-vehicle accident

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle collision at the Vikravandi Toll Plaza involving two trucks and a car, on Wednesday midnight, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The deceased, identified as Ganesan from Rasapalayam in Cuddalore district, was working at the Vikravandi Toll Plaza. He is survived by his wife Anjalai Devi, son Harish, and daughter Ritisha.

The mishap happened on Wednesday night when Ganesan and another employee Manikandan were collecting toll from the driver of a car. In their same line, a lorry containing eggs accidentally rammed into another truck standing before it, which in turn hit the car. The egg lorry then careened ahead and hit the two toll plaza employees.

Ganesan died on the spot while the injured Manikandan was taken by passersby to the Mundiyambakkam Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

On receiving information, the Vikravandi police reached the spot and arrested the driver of the egg truck. He has been identified as Muthukumar (29) hailing from Tirunelveli’s Radhapuram Kangeyam area.

Other employees of the toll plaza alleged that the multi-vehicle accident happened because Ganesan and Manikandan were standing outside instead of sitting at the booth, accusing the management of negligence.

They also besieged the toll plaza booth demanding compensation for the deceased Ganesan, following which Vikravandi Police Inspector Pandian and customs officers held talks with Ganesan's relatives and promised to provide employment and financial assistance.