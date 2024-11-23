Vikravandi farmers, landowners head to Chennai for TVK chief Vijay's gratitude event

CHENNAI: As a gesture of appreciation for the farmers and landowners who provided the venue for the inaugural State conference of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, party president actor Vijay will host a special event at the party headquarters in Panaiyur near the city.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the farmers are now en route to participate in the gathering that has been organised to acknowledge their contributions.

On October 27, the maiden State conference of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was held in the V Salai area of Vikravandi in Villupuram district. Around 170 acres of land, including agricultural fields, were used for the event, which was attended by tens of thousands of people.

The agreement that the party had entered into with the farmers and landowners said that the land would be restored for agricultural use after the event is over.

As a goodwill gesture, the TVK leadership recently distributed free cattle and calves to farmers in the region, said recent reports.

Meanwhile, as a token of appreciation and gratitude, TVK president Vijay is set to host a special event on November 23 for the landowners and farmers who provided the venue.

The arrangements for the event are in full swing at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur.