Vikravandi conference will answer all the criticisms, says TVK prez Vijay

CHENNAI: Rebuffing questions raised about his political venture, actor-politician Vijay said on Friday that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first-ever state conference in Vikravandi would be a befitting reply to all the naysayers.

In an open letter to his cadre, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay said, "There are some people who are very fond of throwing so many questions at us. It could be our understanding of politics or about the conference we are going to conduct. They will get a clear message in our maiden state conference, once it is successfully conducted."

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is a party with difference and those who weigh us will understand from now on that we are going to rise up and win in the election battleground, he noted.

Acknowledging criticisms, the actor-turned-politician said it is very important to be prudent than to be fast and it is more important to be cautious than realistic.

"I urge the cadres to imbibe all these ideals and continue with the conference organizing work with determination, enthusiasm and inspiration," he said.

Vijay also informed that the party in charge of the committees for the conference work and those to be tasked with Assembly constituencies will be announced soon.

Earlier in the day, the ‘Pandhal Kaal’ and ‘Bhoomi Puja’ ceremony for the conference was held under the leadership of party general secretary N Anand at the conference venue, V Salai village near Vikravandi.

Vijay was conspicuous with his absence at this event attended by hundreds of party men.