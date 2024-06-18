Vikravandi bypoll: TTV Dhinakaran says AIADMK boycott is to help DMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK’s boycott of July 10 Vikravandi bypoll has triggered varied reactions from the parties in the state. While VCK expressed shock and saw a pattern to help fascist forces, AMMK called it fear of losing the polls.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is in the fear of losing the contest.

Talking to reporters at Manamadurai in Sivaganga district on Monday, Dhinakaran said the ensuing bypoll in Vikravandi is heading towards a contest between the ruling DMK and the NDA, from which PMK has fielded its candidate. The AMMK cadre would work hard for the victory of the NDA candidate.

Taking pride, the AMMK leader said, despite not giving money, he garnered three lakh votes in Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

Further criticising the AIADMK, he charged that the party performed as a ‘B’ team of DMK in the 2024 general election to make the DMK and its allies win the race. With a similar intention, the AIADMK boycotted the Vikravandi bypoll in favour of DMK.

Meanwhile, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said the decision of principal opposition party has stirred a strong criticism that the AIADMK had taken the decision to support the communal and casteist force.

“The AIADMK’s decision has created a shock wave among the democratic forces. We are unable to fathom the conspiracy (rajathandhiram) behind this move,” the VCK leader told reporters in Kancheepuram.

The Chidambaram MP further said that the INDIA bloc would act as a strong opposition at Centre.